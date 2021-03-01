Johnny Depp and controversy seem to be close pals as the actor has been time and again, embroiled in them continuously. While his row with Amber Heard continues to draw attention and grab headlines, it isn’t the only prominent one that has managed to grab the ultimate limelight. Did you know Johnny, in one of his most controversial of statements, had compared ‘photo shoots’ to ‘r*pe’ and called in for trouble himself?

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right. A decade ago, Depp wasn’t any less of a controversial man in Hollywood than he is today. Promoting his film ‘The Rum Diary’, Johnny in an interview had said a controversial thing that brought him to the centre of a burning controversy, and he had to even apologise. Read on to know everything that happened.

Advertisement

It was in 2011 when Johnny Depp while talking to Variety spoke about how photo shoots are equivalent to r*pe. He said, “Well, you just feel like you’re being r*ped somehow. R*ped … It feels like a kind of weird — just weird, man. But whenever you have a photo shoot or something like that, it’s like — you just feel dumb. It’s just so stupid.”

This did not go down well with The R*pe, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), who fight against this evil. They issued a statement against Johnny Depp in which they condemned his move of comparing anything to r*pe, which is a violent crime. They wrote, “While photos may feel at times intrusive, being photographed in no way compares to r*pe – a violent crime which affects another American every 2 minutes. RAINN welcomes the opportunity to speak with Mr Depp and educate him about the real life experiences faced by survivors every day, and ways that he can work with RAINN to help.”

It was this moment that brought everyone’s attention to the row and Johnny Depp was criticised for the choice of his words. With a film almost on the verge of release, the actor was quick to issue an apology. He wrote, “I am truly sorry for offending anyone in any way. I never meant to. It was a poor choice of words on my part in an effort to explain a feeling. I understand there is no comparison and I am very regretful. In an effort to correct my lack of judgment, please accept my heartfelt apology.”

Stick to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Bella Thorne Stands With Britney Spears: “It’s Disgusting What She Went Through”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube