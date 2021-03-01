Britney Spears and the debate concerning her conservatorship has been making the headlines for a long time now. Last month, when Hulu and New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears released, many celebrities came out in her support. The latest actress speaking it is Bella Thorne.

Bella and Britney are both Disney stars, and Thorne recently opened up about how Disney kids aren’t given “enough f*cking credit.” She also said she was disgusted with things Spears had to go through and people making fun of her mental health. Scroll down and read all she had to say.

Bella Thorne recently opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about the recent New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears. She told the publication, “It’s disgusting what she went through, what she is still going through, the whole nine yards, it is literally terrible. And thank goodness they made the documentary so that people can change their f*cking perception on situations.”

While talking about the paparazzi and people in general, Bella Throne further added, “‘Even if you didn’t take that photo of Britney Spears, even if you weren’t that paparazzo pushing her, you were that person talking in your basement with your group of friends about this photo and people were laughing, people were joking about her mental health.”

At the same time, she also opened up about the paparazzi scrutiny she faced as a teen when meeting Kylie Jenner. She recalled, “What they would say to get a reaction, the disgusting things that they would scream, ‘Oh should I f*ck your sister too. Your sister can get it like this.’”

Bella Thorne further added, “No one gives Disney kids enough f*cking credit. Like, come on, Dove Cameron is one of the hardest workers I know, and she’s an amazing actress. And people still wanna say, ‘She’s Disney.’ It’s like an immediate ‘X’ mark that you have to work out of.”

For those who do not know, Britney Spears began her career, at age 11, as a Mouseketeer on The Mickey Mouse Club from 1993 to 1996. She starred alongside former child stars Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera and Ryan Gosling. Thorne also rose to fame thanks to Disney’s tween comedy, Shake It Up, co-starring Zendaya.

