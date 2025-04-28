Former Disney darling Bella Thorne took a bold leap—straight onto OnlyFans back in 2020. The then 22-year-old actress and filmmaker said it was the one place she could finally call the shots. No more censorship. No more judgment. Just Bella, doing Bella.

In a spicy chat with PAPER magazine at the time, Bella opened up about her decision. She said, “OnlyFans is the first platform where I can fully control my image, without being bullied for being myself.” Sounds like she was flipping the script, and fans flocked to her page.

For $20 a month, subscribers could get an unfiltered look at the star’s life. And the buzz? It was big. Experts predicted Bella could rake in a jaw-dropping $1 million every month, according to The NZ Herald. Not bad for keeping it real. Bella wasn’t just dropping selfies either. She was plotting something bigger—a documentary about her OnlyFans journey was already in the works. And guess what? She teamed up with none other than Sean Baker, the director of The Florida Project. That’s right, Bella aimed to start some serious conversations about body image, sex, and female empowerment.

To mark her grand entrance on the platform, Bella Throne shared a racy video. In it, she rocked a barely-there bikini and a flashy diamond choker that spelled out “SEX.” No subtlety here, folks—Bella was making it crystal clear she was owning her narrative. Her OnlyFans bio didn’t beat around the bush either. It boldly read: “I’m your bitch.” If that didn’t set the tone, what would? In a heartfelt note, she explained why OnlyFans felt like home. “It’s finally my choice how I interact with my fans,” she said.

For Bella, it wasn’t just about posting sexy snaps—it was about feeling safe, unfiltered, and free from the online trolls that had dogged her for years. She dug her heels in on her message in an Instagram post where she shared the PAPER feature. Bella thanked the magazine and teased her upcoming film project. She wrote, “Excited to talk about the politics behind female body shaming & sex!!! With the amazing director Sean Baker who I’m proud to call my friend.”

Bella also gushed about being a “huge fan” of Baker’s work. She said they both saw the movie as a way to spark bigger conversations—topics that Hollywood often likes to sweep under the rug. This move to OnlyFans wasn’t Bella’s first venture into adult content. In 2019, she snagged the Vision Award from Pornhub for her directorial debut Her & Him.

Yep, Bella had been pushing boundaries for a while then, and she showed no signs of slowing down. Whether you love her, hate her, or just couldn’t look away, one thing’s clear—Bella Thorne was doing things her way. No filters. No apologies. And definitely no turning back.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Jean-Claude Van Damme Was Fired From Predator Because Of This Shocking Reason: “It Was Disgusting”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News