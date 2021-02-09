All eyes were on Britney Spears as a documentary about the pop stars’ life debuted on FX on Friday night. Directed by Samantha Stark, Framing Britney Spears examines the cruel celebrity culture that contributed to the toxic environment that effected the ‘Lucky’ singer.

While shedding light on the pop icon’s troubled history, it also brought fresh attention to her current circumstances.

Since the release of Framing Britney Spears, many celebs have lent their support to the singer. Miley Cyrus gave a shoutout to Britney Spears during her Super Bowl TikTok Tailgate performance on Sunday. While crooning ‘Party in the U.S.A.,’ Miley said, “We love Britney.”

Miley Cyrus says “we love Britney” during her Super Bowl #TikTokTailgate performance. https://t.co/UAejlDmeOI — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 8, 2021

After watching Framing Britney Spears, Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker took to Twitter and tweeted the hashtag “#FreeBritney.” Hayley Williams wrote, “the Framing Britney Spears doc holy fuck. no artist today would have to endure the literal torture that media/society/utter misogynists inflicted upon her. the mental health awareness conversation, culturally, could never be where it is without the awful price she has paid.”

#FreeBritney — Sarah Jessica Parker (@SJP) February 7, 2021 the Framing Britney Spears doc holy fuck.

no artist today would have to endure the literal torture that media/society/utter misogynists inflicted upon her.

the mental health awareness conversation, culturally, could never be where it is without the awful price she has paid. — hayley from Paramore 🥀 (@yelyahwilliams) February 6, 2021 praying for my queen britney spears!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — ziwe (@ziwe) February 7, 2021

Christian Siriano tweeted in her support writing, “Ughg I just want to help @britneyspears so much! Just have to figure out how I wonder?? 🌹 🤔🤔🤔 #Britney” Andy Cohen wrote, “Good morning! have a great day! And: #FreeBritney” Valerie Bertinelli wrote on social media, “#FramingBritneySpears is a gut punch. So many horrible men/leeches in her life -her father -Justin Timberlake -her father -the paparazzi -her father -us weekly photo director -her father -Kevin Federline -her father -Harvey Levin -her father -Sam Lufti -her father” In the following tweet she wrote, “makes me crazy grateful for my parents and how they protected me as a young girl in this insane business #FreeBritney”

Lukas Gage too took to Twitter writing, “Britney deserves better. To the people that made merch off her having a psychotic episode you’re hackey and suck.. However, in the same year she bounced back w/ an iconic album that still dilates my pupils to this day: Blackout #FreeBritney”

Framing Britney Spears takes a close look at the details of the conservatorship and the fan-driven #FreeBritney movement. On Monday, Spears slyly spoke about the documentary with a video on Instagram, in which she wanted to talk about “the moment we’ve all been waiting for last week,” she said before clarifying, after a pointed pause, “the Super Bowl!”

For those who do not know, since 2008, Britney Spears has been under the legal guardianship of her father Jamie Spears. He retains power over her personal and professional life. He had been entrusted with the ability to make business and financial decisions as her conservator for over a decade now. Since the establishment of the conservatorship, the singer expressed that another person fill in the position, but nothing like that has happened.

