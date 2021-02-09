Armie Hammer is possibly in the worst phase both professional and personal wise. The 34-year-old actor is covered with controversy from head to toe; it will take him a lot of time to come out of it. While the alleged cannibalism accusations have cost him 2 big projects and many connections, seems like there is one more loss waiting for him at the other end. If the latest gossip is to be believed, the actor might also have to bid adieu to Death On The Nile, and interestingly he has even shot for the film already. Read on to know what makers have in mind for the actor.

If you are unaware, in a series of leaked chats and audio clips, Armie Hammer seems to be talking about some disturbing things. Not to forget, they allegedly have him saying he is 100 per cent Cannibal. The chats have him fantasising enslaving women, sticking his d*ck in their brain, sucking out their blood and eating their flesh, there is also mention of mutilation.

The row listed him in the league of celebrities no one wants to associate with. In the wake of the event Armie Hammer walked out of Shotgun Wedding, a series based on the making of Godfather titled The Offer and even his representatives and publicist left his side and abandoned him. Now, if the report by We Got This Covered is to go by, the makers of the Death On The Nile, starring Gal Gadot, are planning to replace him and reshoot the parts that involved Armie with a new actor.

Yes, you read that right. As per Daniel Richtman, they are deciding to ‘downplay’ his role till a decision on the row is made. Richtman said, “After the Armie Hammer thing now [the studio] are considering recasting and replacing via reshoots on Death on the Nile and downplay his role there till a decision on that is made,” says the tipster.

While on that several Hollywood celebs and even Armie Hammer’s co-stars have spoken about the row, some supporting, a few condemning. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

