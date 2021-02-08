Armie Hammer is in the eye of the storm following allegations of sending inappropriate, s*xual messages to unidentified people in their DMs and his alleged cannibalistic behaviour. While many aren’t coming out in his support, the host of HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher, Bill Maher is standing in his favour.

Maher said that after watching hardcore p*rn “’ spank you’ doesn’t really cut it anymore” and hence such cannibalistic terms were used. Read all he said below.

During a recent segment of Real Time With Bill Maher, the host discussed Hammer’s DM scandal. He said, “I think we can talk about this in relation to where feminism is because apparently, Armie Hammer has a predilection to tell his dates he wants to ‘eat’ them. And who wouldn’t want to be eaten by Armie Hammer? Come on.”

As he continued speaking about Armie Hammer’s DM messages, Bill Maher said, “Apparently this is something called ‘ethical human cannibal fetishism.’ No actual women were eaten in the making of this movie.” He added, “They were just talking. They have his texts, where he was saying things like, ‘I want to take your rib out and boil it with barbecue sauce.’ We’re in such a p*rn-centric society—people have been watching really hardcore p*rn for so long that ‘spank you’ doesn’t really cut it anymore.”

He continued, “My point is that the women who are objecting to this now, who went out with Armie Hammer—willingly—and stayed in—willingly—and there wasn’t physical bad stuff happening, OK… we can all agree that’s intolerable—but if there wasn’t any physical coercion, why isn’t this just filed under, ‘That seemed like a good idea at the time—to let Armie Hammer eat me—but it really wasn’t.’ It seems like we don’t have any ownership any more of our own choices.”

Because of the allegations, Hammer bid farewell to a couple of projects including Shotgun Wedding, co-starring Jennifer Lopez, Gaslit and the Paramount+ series, The Offer. This series is based on the making of the cult 1972 classic feature The Godfather. Armie Hammer was roped in to play the lead, producer Al Ruddy in the 10 episode show.

