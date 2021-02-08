Johnny Depp as Edward Scissorhands is one of the most iconic roles for many. Whenever we talk about the 1990 cult film, of the same name, it would be incomplete without the actor’s mention. But, who could imagine Timothée Chalamet fitting in perfectly as his son? Well, this new Super Bowl commercial is surely winning hearts, and we hope this turns into reality someday.

Timothée is cutting a new swath of his own as the fictitious pop culture icon’s son, and fans cannot keep calm. Twitter is filled with fan tweets praising the young actor.

Timothée Chalamet plays Edgar Scissorhands in a commercial from Cadillac that aired in the second half of the big game. Winona Ryder reprises her original role by playing the gloomy outcast’s mother, Kim Boggs.

The offspring inherited his pappy’s “scissor hands” and all of the headaches that come with them – going through life puncturing and severing everything he comes into contact with. After he finds escape through virtual reality (VR) driving game, Ryder gifts her son, Timothée Chalamet, with a Cadillac Lyriq, a self-driving mode can keep his scissored hands off the steering wheel.

“Edward Scissorhands was a movie I adored growing up, and the opportunity to step into that world was a dream come true,” Chalamet recently told Vogue about the commercial. “I was also excited about LYRIQ’s emphasis on environmental sustainability and cutting down on using fossil fuel dependent cars. It felt like the perfect combination of legacy with an eye towards the future.”

