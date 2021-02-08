Don’t we all just already love Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani? The much in love couple took everyone by surprise with their new Super Bowl 2021 ad. The ad also featured Adam Levine and it is one of the cutest we have seen till now.

You will be shocked to see Gwen poking fun at her romance with Blake in the commercial. Keep scrolling further to know more about this new ad.

During the second quarter of Super Bowl 2021, T-Mobile premiered their highly anticipated commercial with a few familiar faces from The Voice. It all started when Gwen Stefani expressed her dating hopes a few years back with fellow coach Adam Levine.

“I think I’m ready to start dating again,” Gwen Stefani explained to Adam Levine. “I’m sick of L.A. guys. I want someone completely different. Maybe from another country and someone cultured and sensitive and who’s not threatened by a strong, confident woman.”

Unfortunately, Adam had a spotty network that wasn’t T-Mobile’s quality. As a result, he heard something completely different. “I’m sick of L.A. guys,” Gwen shared. “I want someone completely country, uncultured and threatened by a strong, confidant woman.”

Adam Levine replied, “I have your guy.” Fast-forward to a romantic dinner date where Gwen Stefani was shocked to see Blake Shelton walk in wearing his signature jeans and a flannel button-down. Little did she know that in real life, the No Doubt singer would end up getting engaged to the country singer in October 2020.

We bet you would be in splits after watching this ad. Check it out below:

Don’t trust big decisions to just any network. You deserve 5G that rocks 🤘 — Largest 5G network. Fastest 5G speeds. #LeaderIn5G RT for a shot at a Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G! The fastest 5G network meets the fastest 5G Galaxy device! #Sweepstakes​ Rules https://t.co/EQMVQ16qpW pic.twitter.com/1Iyeiwlq5e — T-Mobile (@TMobile) February 8, 2021

As the commercial reminded fans: Don’t trust your love life to just any network. Well played, T-Mobile. What do you guys have to say about this super cute Gwen Stefani and Blake Lively commercial? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

