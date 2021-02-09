The world is hooked to the countdown towards the release of Zack Snyder’s Cut of Justice League. And seems like the filmmaker who is living this one of a kind dream is also pumped up and believes in his material. While he announced valentine’s Day will bring the trailer yesterday with a teaser, two he has another gift for his fans in the store and you can guess how excited he seems. The filmmaker now has shared a new video from the film and it brings to us yet another character and below is all you need to know.

Advertisement

Justice League has become the most asked for film across the globe and is finally set to hit HBO Max on March 18. While on that the trailer of the film is set to release on February 14, and Zack Snyder announced that with a clip that had Cyborg aka Ray Fisher in it. While that wasn’t enough to excite us he has taken to Vero to drop the next bomb. And turns out today is up to introduce us to the chilling Steppenwolf.

Advertisement

The 15-second clip that Zack Snyder shared from the Justice League is a black and white version of it, as he jokes he is working on the grey edition of JL. The clip was shown as unstoppable Steppenwolf indulging in some action with general from Apokolips as he takes out the Amazons of Themyscira while seeking the first of the three Mother Boxes. There is much adrenaline to pump a fan in just the 15-second video, imagine the film.

Catch the video right here:

That tiny clip alone shows a more menacing #Steppenwolf than the entirety of the 2017 film. The #SnyderCut of #JusticeLeague is going to be insane, and now we have the confirmed #GreyEdition of #zacksnydersjusticeleague on the way too. #ThankYouZackSnyder pic.twitter.com/YQAqPzdrUg — The Cultured Nerd (@TheCulturedNerd) February 8, 2021

Meanwhile, in his yesterday’s Justice League video, Zack Snyder had shared a clip of Cyborg before his transformation and has him play a game referring to the ongoing Super Bowl. Zack expressed that he is close to the goal line, the wait for March 18 is getting more difficult now. The four-hour-long film with an R rating is a labour of love, hard work and rebellious demand from the fans across the globe.

Must Read: Mia Khalifa Questions Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Silence On Farmers’ Protest, Says, “Is She Going To Chime In At Any Point”?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube