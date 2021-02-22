For those who are following Johnny Depp & Amber Heard’s case must be aware of how the former had to face the defeat in British High Court. It all started when The Sun newspaper described him as a ‘wife beater’ in a report.

The current reports state that Depp is kind of furious by Heard getting signed for multiple biggies. The news of him not reprising Jack Sparrow in the Pirates Of The Caribean franchise did upset his fans.

Not just Pirates… Johnny Depp was also no more a part of the Fantastic Beasts franchise as well. Many also stated that Hollywood has started to blacklist him.

Now, the renowned leaker Daniel Richtman has some things to add about Depp’s current state of mind. The ‘We Got This Covered’ report about the same states that he’s ‘pissed’ on Amber Heard getting so many offers.

From CBS’ The Stand, the Aquaman 2 actress is all set to make a cameo in Justice League: Snyder Cut. Also, apparently, she will be playing Rapunzel in the live-action version of Tangled, it seems nothing’s changed for Amber Heard.

Apparently, Johnny Depp is planning to make a comeback by filing lawsuits in Virginia, which are predicated on working in his favour. Meanwhile, ever since the news of Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 was announced, Depp fans have been annoyed. They want their favourite to be a part of the project. Now, as per a few reports, Disney is re-considering the actor’s revival in their franchise.

Rumours are rife that the Change.org petitions have forced the makers to reconsider. For the unversed, there’s a viral petition that demands Johnny Depp to be seen in Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 unless he himself decides not to. Over 500,000 signatures have been registered till now.

