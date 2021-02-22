Singer Louise Redknapp feels she should have worked harder to save her 21-year marriage with her ex-husband, former Liverpool and England football star Jamie Redknapp.

Advertisement

“I should have paused for a minute and thought about other people and had just a bit more time to work out why I felt I couldn’t do it anymore. All I know is, I wish I’d tried (to save the marriage?),” Louise Redknapp said in an interview with You Magazine.

Advertisement

The singer spoke her heart out three years after her divorce.

Talking about the emotions that prompted her to end her marriage, Louise Redknapp said: “I didn’t want to lose so much of the good feeling. Before anyone could stop me, I just ran, as fast as the wind would take me. I never once looked behind, until maybe too late. “

Must Read: Bridgerton Makers Had Dropped A Major Hint About Lady Whistledown’s Identity & We All Missed It!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube