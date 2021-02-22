Angelina Jolie is a superwoman! From being the perfect mommy to a perfect filmmaker, the actress is pro at everything. And well, obviously, these go beyond her kick*ss acting chops that everyone is aware about. All of it combines to her massive net worth, which was reported to be around $160 million this year.

From still owning a property with ex-husband Brad Pitt to flying a private helicopter – below are Angelina’s 5 most prized possessions:

Fly Expensive!

Angelina flew a plane over the desert in Namibia in ITV's "The Queen's Green Planet" 🛩

(April 16/2018) ❤✨😍 pic.twitter.com/1QD22XI4S8 — angelina jolie (@angelin20066844) May 5, 2018

Owning an aircraft is a huge deal that not even most actors can possess. But she’s Angelina Jolie for a reason. The Maleficent actress owns as Cirrus SR22 that cost her whopping $225,000. She also bought a $1.6 million helicopter for then-fiancé Brad Pitt back in 2012.

Angelina even learnt flying lessons and would fly her aircraft sometimes in order to travel to and fro to places with her family.

Luxurious Properties!

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie put their Chateau Miraval estate’ and its ‘prized vineyards’ up for sale https://t.co/Z3fBiT9qMI pic.twitter.com/kqexQMK74A — Ayo (@That_small_guy1) October 22, 2016

Most of us search around for expensive stays on our vacation. But with Angelina Jolie, she’s high-maintenance even in daily life. She owns not one or two, but multiple luxurious properties. Everyone knows about Chateau Mirval, the South of France property she co-owns with Brad Pitt.

Apart from that, Angelina reportedly also owns Villa Costanza along with a now sold London house and New Orleans Mansion. She currently lives with her children at Los Feliz, LA that she brought for $1.7 million back in 1994.

Eye-popping Beasts!

Apart from private helicopter, Angelina shares loves for cars as well. The beauty owns upgraded versions of some expensive car brands like Ford, BMW, Chevrolet, Jaguar amongst others.

Love For Daggers!

Many wouldn’t know but Angelina Jolie loves collecting daggers. It’s a family tradition and the Mr & Mrs Smith actress is just continuing the tradition. Just not her, she had also previously revealing buying some for eldest son, Maddox. By now, we’re sure all of her kids would have collections of their own.

And… A Private Yacht!

Well, that’s another addition to her expensive buys. Apart from road and sky transportation, Angelina likes to keep her water transport sorted as well. So, she ended up buying a yacht with Brad Pitt. It is also rumoured that the duo spent a massive $200,000 just for it customization!

