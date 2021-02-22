Socialite Kim Kardashian might have filed for divorce with rapper Kanye West recently, but according to sources, trouble in paradise started as back as 2018 when Kanye made the controversial statement that slavery was a choice.

A source told US Weekly, “The turning point in Kim and Kanye‘s marriage was when he said that slavery was a choice.”

“They went through a really rough patch in the aftermath of that. Kim was completely mortified by Kanye’s ridiculous and outrageous comments,” the source added saying that it took a lot for Kim Kardashian & Kanye West to move past it, but they were able to eventually.

Things took a turn for the worst when Kanye West started sharing details of their personal life with Kim Kardashian in the media.

“But when Kanye told the world that he and Kim had discussed aborting North (in July 2020), it was the breaking point in their marriage,” said the source.

Kim was worried what would North think the day when she grows up and reads it.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four children – North (7), Saint (5), Chicago (3), and one-year-old Psalm.

