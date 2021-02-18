Socialite and reality TV star Kim Kardashian and estranged rapper husband Kanye West are headed for divorce but a source said it won’t hamper his relationship with their children.

Advertisement

Kim and Kanye have four children — daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3 — and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm West, who is a year old.

Advertisement

“He still wants to play a huge role in their lives and Kim would never discourage that. He is no longer living at the house with Kim and the kids,” the source said, according to eonline.com.

“When he sees the kids, he meets them elsewhere,” another insider said.

Kim and Kanye got married in 2014 amid heavy media attention in Italy. The divorce is yet to be finalised.

Meanwhile recently, Kim Kardashian covered herself with just peonies for her latest picture post on social media.

In an Instagram picture Kim posted on Wednesday evening, she is covered with pink peonies, and she shared a “powerful” message in the caption. The star is also seen flaunting her iconic contoured face with smokey eyes and dark lips.

Alongside the image, which currently has 1.5 million likes, she wrote: “Flower Power”.

The personality recently declared that she is “really shy”, with a photograph flaunting tiny waist in a golden beige bikini. She shielded her face partially, to stop a photographer from clicking the photo.

Must Read: Joaquin Phoenix To Gal Gadot – Hollywood Actors Who Took Away Shockingly Low Salary

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube