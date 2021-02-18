



Advertisement

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian shows off hourglass perfection in a new bikini post and asserts she is really a shy person.

Kim has posted a stunning Instagram picture in a tiny golden beige bikini. She shields her face partially, to stop a photographer from clicking the photo. She chose to keep her long black hair open.

Advertisement

“I’m really shy,” Kim Kardashian wrote as a caption with the picture she posted on Tuesday night.

Kim Kardashian shared post currently has over three million likes.

Lately, Kim has been posting a series of bikini images. The picture seems to be shared from her holiday with her sisters Khloe, Kourtney and Kylie in the Turks and Caicos Islands, where Kylie’s daughter Stormi turned a year older recently.

Must Read: Paris Hilton Drops The Engagement Bomb With Boyfriend Carter Reum & Shares A Heavenly Slideshow Of Images

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube