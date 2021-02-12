Reality TV star and cosmetics czarina Kylie Jenner’s mood on Thursday was baby blue in hue, and she shared a glimpse of it with fans on social media.

In a set of three images she posted on Instagram, Kylie is seen in a white cut-out crop top paired with blueprints. She has her long black hair open.

“Baby blues,” Kylie Jenner captioned the picture, where she is seen wearing minimal make-up.

The caption same seem like it was something to do with Baby no 2 on the cards. But well, that’s not the case. Recently, rumours were rife that Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott are still very much in love. That’s probably the reason why they aren’t dating anybody else! They share a baby girl, Stormi, together.

A recent video captured Kylie giving her father Caitlyn Jenner a makeover.

Kylie Jenner recently took some time off to fly off to Turks and Caicos Islands where her daughter Stormi turned a year older. She was accompanied by her sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner.

