Reality TV personalities and sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner took time off to relax in the pool. The picture Kourtney posted on Instagram have, no surprises, gone viral.

Advertisement

In the image, Kendall and Kourtney sit at the poolside with their backs towards the camera, dressed in bikini. The other picture features the two enjoying a fruit bowl in the pool.

Advertisement

Kourtney captioned the image with a pineapple, strawberry, blueberry and grapes’ emoji.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Kardashians’ reality show, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, is all set for its final season, Kourtney and Kendall’s sister Kim Kardashian made the announcement on Instagram in September.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick is reportedly happy that she has moved on in life and found love. Kourtney is said to be dating longtime friend Travis Barker.

Scott and Kourtney dated for 11 years and share the joint custody of their three children. Kourtney recently sparked rumours of romance with Travis when the two spent time at her mother Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs house in California.

“He’s (Scott) really happy for Kourtney and is not surprised they are dating. Kourtney has spent a lot of time with Travis and it’s not shocking to him that they developed a romantic relationship. She hasn’t dated someone in a while and Scott wants her to be happy. There’s no romance there (between Scott and Kourtney) and he couldn’t be happier that she’s moved on. As long as the kids are in a healthy situation and Kourtney’s in a good place, then Scott is happy for them,” a source told eonline.com.

The Kardashians too seem to like Travis.

Must Read: Armie Hammer Is No More A Part Of Upcoming Series ‘The Offer’ Based On The Making Of ‘The Godfather’?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube