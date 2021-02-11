Jennifer Aniston is one person in the industry who doesn’t need any introduction. Her work speaks for itself and the world knows her as the true fashion icon. Back in the 90s and 20s, the Friends actress was one of the most prominent fashion figures in the world. Today on her 52nd birthday, we are going to talk about how the actress is a perfect example of a girlfriend. From Courteney Cox to Sandra Bullock, let’s take a look!

Advertisement

Jennifer is friends with almost all the A-list celebrities in Hollywood but let’s take a look at her girl-gang that she often hangs out with.

Courteney Cox

Advertisement

Jennifer Aniston’s friendship with Courteney Cox is known to the world. The two starred together in the sitcom Friends and have been inseparable ever since. They have been there for each other to witness the highest of highs and lowest of lows for each other.

Sandra Bullock

The two are often spotted having dinner at each other’s place. Jen and Sandra Bullock met through mutual friends but have instantly hit a connection. A while ago The Proposal actress celebrated her birthday with her girlfriends and Aniston was one of them to attend it.

The Friends actress also put out a story wishing Sandra Bullock and wrote, “Celebrating our girl properly distanced with so much love. HAPPY BIRTHDAY SANDY WE LOVE YOU.”

Selena Gomez

Gomez and Jennifer Aniston became friends in 2014. Later in 2015, the two ladies were spotted hanging out together at a 2015 Golden Globes after-party. In fact, after the singer broke up with Justin Bieber, the Friends actress has been there for this diva through her thick and thin.

Laura Dern

Laura Dern is Courteney Cox’s BFF and so it makes her Jennifer Aniston’s BFF Too. Their girl-gang often spend time together and share dinner and brunch pictures on social media platforms.

In fact, the two share a strange connection. Laura’s ex-fiance Billy Bob Thorton left her to marry Angelina Jolie and that’s exactly what Brad Pitt did with Aniston while the two were together. The Fury actor started seeing Jolie and this became the talk of the town immediately.

Reese Witherspoon

The two have been friends since forever. In fact, Reese Witherspoon played the role of Jennifer Aniston’s younger sister in Friends. And made their web debut in 2019 with Apple TV+ The Morning Show.

Talking about their friendship with Harper’s Bazaar, Reese said, “I was really nervous, and she was like, ‘Oh, my gosh – don’t worry about it!’ I marveled at her ability to perform in front of a live audience like that with no nerves. They would change all the lines and she was just so effortlessly affable, bubbly and sunny. We’ve been friends ever since.”

Don’t we all need a girlfriend like Jennifer Aniston in our lives too? Totally.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Tom Holland Calls ‘Sending Mom A Gruelling’ Scene From The Film Cherry His ‘Biggest Mistake Ever’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube