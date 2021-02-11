Hollywood celebrities launch a number of fashion, beauty and lifestyle lines and label so that their fans can be more like them. From clothing and shoes to makeup and more, stars have made a name for themselves in almost every industry they can with their entrepreneurship.

Today we are talking about celebrity perfumes, and we must tell there are dozens these stars have created. Over the last two decades, Hollywood celebrities have ventured into the world of fragrances, mists and sprays and have their own lines.

From fancy bottles to exotic fragrances, you are sure to want at least one of these on your table at home. From Sarah Jessica Parker and Rihanna to Beyoncé and Taylor Swift there are a few perfumes lines launched by Hollywood celebrities.

Britney Spears

From 2004 to 2020, this Hollywood celebrity has launched over 25 fragrances like Curious, Fantasy, Radiance and a lot more. But the best is her first. Britney Spears’ signature perfume Curious earned close to $100 million within five weeks after its launch in 2004. The scent of Curious has notes of magnolia, pear, tuberose, jasmine, musk and sandalwood.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker is some to look up to for all things trendy. This Hollywood celebrity launched a couple of fragrances like Stash and Lovely. Stash was a unisex perfume – combining the woody and peppery notes typical of cologne with clean grapefruit and sweet florals for a soft and sexy effect.

Rihanna

Rihanna has not one or two but quite a few fragrances to her credit, some of which include perfumes lines like Riri, Crush, Rogue and Reb’l Fleur. Crush has a warm musky base and a fruity and citrusy smell.

Reb’l Fleur, one of the most popular fragrances by this Hollywood celebrity brand, is fresh with ripe fruits and sumptuous florals. It also includes a musky mix of vanilla, patchouli and amber. Rogue is a much more complex and mature fragrance line by the singer.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé has over a dozen perfumes attached to her name. From Heat to Rise, Pulse and more, the Single Ladies singer released her first fragrance in 2010. Talking about Heat, it was created by her alongside Claude Dir and Olivier Gillotin of the company Givaudan and used the tagline ‘catch the fever.’

Heat was followed by additional releases- Heat Ultimate Elixir, Heat Rush, Midnight Heat, Heat The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour, Heat Wild Orchid, Heat Kissed and Heat Seduction. Each scent was followed with its own Eau De Parfum.

Lady Gaga

The first fragrance created by Lady Gaga is Fame. The inky black bottled perfume sprays black but dries clear. Talking about its scents, it’s a polarizing mix of gooey honey and apricot with dark flowers and incense. She also launched Eau de Gaga soon after.

Katy Perry

The initial fragrances released by singer Katy Perry came in a cat-shaped bottle named Meow and Purr. Post these two, the Hollywood celeb Killer Queen perfume, and it was a success. The spicy, warm, chocolatey scent, with a kick of juicy berries, was loved by thousands of fans.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian’s perfume line is called KKW Fragrance. The first of her perfumes released in 2009 with gardenia and jasmine as the primary scents. It smells rich and sophisticated, just like the Hollywood diva. The expert perfumer who helped make it is Claude Dir.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift launched several perfumes like Incredible Things and Wonderstruck. Incredible Things has a creamy, spicy, and floral scent that appeals to the crowd. While millions loved this, her first perfume was Wonderstruck launched in collaboration with Elizabeth Arden.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez made $300 million the year she stepped into the world of fragrances. One of the best scents this Hollywood celebrity launched is in 2004. Glow boasts an exotic scent with notes of orange, jasmine, grapefruit, iris, vanilla and musk.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston’s J is a salty, beachy, sunny scent that captures smells precisely like what you feel the Hollywood actress would.

