Tom Holland, who is pretty much always in the news for his role as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is all set to impress one and all in the crime drama Cherry. In this Anthony and Joe Russo directorial, Tom plays a PTSD-stricken drug addict who resorts to robbing banks to support his opioid addiction.

Advertisement

The 24-year-old actor recently revealed he sent a gruelling scene from the film to his mother, Nicola Frost and how he got into some trouble with her! Scroll down and read about the incident below.

Advertisement

While in conversation with Esquire magazine, Tom Holland opened up about his mom setting furious on him when he sent the scene. He said, “Biggest mistake ever. I was like, ‘This is how my day’s going’, and she was furious with me.”

Tom Holland introspected the situation and said, “I guess I wasn’t thinking right, and I was like, ‘Do you know who would really like to see this? My mum.’ In hindsight, it was a really stupid thing to have done. I think when my mum goes to see my films, in particular, the thing she likes the most are the moments she goes, ‘Oh, that’s my little boy.’ But in this film, there’s nothing like that.”

During the same conversation, Tom revealed that he always seeks his mom and dad’s approval before taking any new projects. He told the magazine, “They were able to enjoy it as a movie and not a biopic of their son doing heroin. They are really proud, and they really liked it.” He added, “If I seek anyone’s approval, it would be my parents. That would be the highest level of achievement.”

Talking about Tom Holland’s other much talked about the project, Spider-Man 3, the actor spoke up about former spidey’s – Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire making special appearances in the upcoming Marvel threequel.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: House Of The Dragon Is Finally Going On Floors, 2 Years After The Last Season Of Game Of Thrones Premiered!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube