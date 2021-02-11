Is there any adjective left with which I can introduce Jennifer Aniston in the fanciest way possible? Insert that here if you can think of one. The diva with her quirk has not just given us Rachel Green from FRIENDS but also some fantastic moments off-camera. The actor turns 52 today and must be celebrating the year with the same style she is known for.

While the demand for a Friends reunion keeps increasing every day, let’s take out some time and appreciate a gem Aniston is. Today as we celebrate Jennifer Aniston’s birthday, we look back at her quirkiest Instagram post and trust us there are many.

We all know how much big an affair it was when Aniston joined the photo-sharing app and was one of the most trending celebs across the globe. So let’s go back and see what fun it is to follow our very own Rachel.

The first thing that anyone following Jennifer Aniston will observe is her candidness and complete honesty in whatever she does. This post is a big specimen of her transparency and respect for her team. But the quirk never leaves Green and carries it everywhere. Watch her expression as her team gets her ready. Don’t miss the caption!

Jennifer Aniston on red carpets is a completely different ball game. But have you ever imagine what it takes to be that picture-perfect, you can’t even sit properly in your car. Well, we feel you Aniston and respect your hard work. This image is a clear winner.

If you thought the winner was the end, you were wrong. Sometime in May last year, Jennifer Aniston gave a collective reply on the behalf of all her fans to COVID-19. The actor shared a picture where she can be seen pissed off and showing her middle finger to the camera. There cannot be a single winner, told you!

Jennifer Aniston was getting ready for Emmys in her comfy clothes, a mask on (another one as she says) and a glass of champagne to sum it all, isn’t it a perfect occasion to click a picture Aniston is known for? Well, she did and look what it turned out into.

Throwbacks are nostalgic, but when it is Rachel Green in her nest days, it’s most beautiful too. Jennifer Aniston most recently shared an exciting throwback picture which is far away from our capabilities to define. Watch it for your self.

