Jennifer Aniston made her web debut with Apple TV’s The Morning Show which also stars Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon in pivotal roles. The Friends actress is currently shooting for Season 2 of the same and her recent pictures from the sets in Los Angeles are going viral on the internet. Read to know more.

Jennifer’s performance in the Apple TV+ original was appreciated by the critics as well as fans all across the globe.

The Friends actress was spotted filming in Los Angeles earlier today and looked strong, bold and sharp like her character Alex Levy in the show. Jennifer Aniston wore a thigh-high grey skirt with a matching blazer and pump heels.

Aniston was also wearing a face shield because of the ongoing global pandemic. Take a look at the pictures here:

JENNIFER ANISTON I’M ON MY KNEES pic.twitter.com/pH1npR1B1C — ky (@kyaniston) February 10, 2021

Jennifer Aniston is definitely ageing like a fine wine, we must say!

A while ago, the shooting of the Aniston starrer The Morning Show was halted because a crew member tested positive and hence the production unit had to shut the shooting for a few days.

After the unfortunate incident, the night shoot scheduled for Dec 17 in Culver City, Calif. was stopped by the team. As per E! News, everyone who was in contact with the infected crew member is in self-isolation right now. The second round of the COVID-19 test is scheduled for Friday to rule out the possibility of false positives.

A while ago, Jennifer Aniston had shared some pictures from the sets and they definitely increased everyone’s excitement. She took to her Instagram Stories to reveal she was in her character but wore a face shield before she went on camera.

