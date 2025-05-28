Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green? Feels like destiny. But for a brief moment in the Friends universe, it almost wasn’t. Before Friends became a cultural juggernaut and before Aniston’s hairstyle alone launched a thousand salon visits, another familiar face nearly landed the role.

Carol Was Almost Rachel?

Yep, Jane Sibbett, who eventually played Carol (Ross’s ex-wife), once auditioned for Rachel Green. In an interview with Sunrise, she clarified the long-running rumor that her pregnancy had cost her the role. When asked if she was originally picked to play Rachel, Sibbett replied, “Almost. It’s a bit of an embellishment.”

She recalled how things played out: “I had left the room from auditioning for Rachel, and I got the phone call from my manager saying ‘They love you, they want you […] You gotta’ come back next week. But they want you.’” But that excitement hit a speed bump — Sibbett was pregnant, and her manager hadn’t told casting. “Did you tell them I was pregnant?” she asked. He hadn’t. His advice? “Go on to the test. It’ll be fine.”

Spoiler: it wasn’t fine. Once casting found out, she was out. The timing didn’t work, and the part of Rachel officially slipped away.

Still, Sibbett wasn’t ready to close the Friends chapter just yet. She expressed interest in playing Carol, but again, production timelines didn’t match up.

That role initially went to Anita Barone, who made her debut in “The One with the Sonogram at the End.” But fate had one more twist.

How A Second Call, A Second Chance Changed The Casting Game?

After Barone chose to leave Friends to pursue a more regular gig on The Jeff Foxworthy Show, Carol was back up for grabs. And the timing? Perfect. According to Sunrise, Sibbett had just come home from giving birth when she got the call. Friends wanted her back, this time as Carol.

Despite appearing in just 15 episodes, Sibbett made her mark. Her chemistry with Ross and calm, composed energy brought balance to the show’s chaos. Fans still recognize her as one of the most memorable recurring characters.

As for the Rachel, that never was? Sibbett had no regrets. She made it clear (via Express): “No one could have ever played that part of Rachel besides Jen.” And she was right. Aniston’s performance defined not just a character, but an era.

Sure, Sibbett didn’t end up serving coffee at Central Perk. But she still found her way into the Friends legacy and the hearts of millions.

