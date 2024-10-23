As shippers go, some tread lightly. They often stick to the canon because real life can be a letdown, and they don’t need any more heartbreak. Yet, one couple that keeps coming back for discussion is Rachel Green and Joey Tribbiani. Their brief flirtation in Friends sparked speculation about whether they should have been the ultimate endgame. Instead, fans were given a sentimental reunion with Ross, which felt more like a cheat than a fitting conclusion.

The Spark That Was Joey and Rachel

Friends set the stage for something special between Joey and Rachel. He hit on Rachel on her wedding day in the pilot, instantly establishing their chemistry. This connection deepened in The One That Could Have Been, where Rachel’s hidden feelings came to light. This wasn’t merely a case of “friends-to-lovers” clichés; their bond built steadily over the seasons, culminating in something compelling.

After years of Ross/Rachel drama—complete with the infamous “we were on a break” debate—the writers cleverly shifted gears. When Rachel moved in with Joey, everything clicked into place. Their playful banter and shared humor made their relationship feel natural and almost inevitable. Joey became her breath of fresh air in the chaos of Rachel’s life as a soon-to-be single mom. Instead of stressing over the ongoing drama with Ross, Rachel found comfort and laughter with Joey, who embraced her without judgment.

Joey Tribbiani: The Unexpected Heartthrob

Joey is not just the charming womanizer fans adore; he possesses surprising depth. Throughout Season 8, he exhibited genuine growth, culminating in his feelings for Rachel. This was not a fling—he fell for Rachel and the idea of family. Can you imagine? Joey, the guy who famously declared, “Joey doesn’t share food!” ready to settle down? This twist showcased his softer side.

In The One Where Joey Tells Rachel in Friends, viewers see Joey grappling with his feelings and navigating uncharted waters. The sweet moments they shared—like when Joey comforted Rachel during her pregnancy—speak volumes about his transformation. This was not just a casual romance; it was about real connections, vulnerability, and the messiness of life. It got complicated when Ross found out, but that drama only fueled the fire.

However, the abrupt shift back to Ross felt like a betrayal. After all that buildup, Joey and Rachel suddenly decided it was “too weird” to be physical. Seriously?! That left fans on an emotional rollercoaster that felt uncalled for!

The Ross/Rachel Reunion: A Sentimental Detour

The show had planted the Ross/Rachel seed long before, and it’s understandable why the writers felt the need to close that chapter. But, come on! After ten seasons, those two were not the same people who had experienced “The One with the Prom Video.” The idea of “lobsters” doesn’t hold water for some fans.

Rachel had evolved into a self-sufficient professional ready to embrace motherhood, and Joey was also prepared to shed his old skin. Why not allow them to find happiness together? Instead, viewers got the classic “happily ever after” trope that felt forced rather than fulfilling.

So, what’s the verdict? Is there a consensus on whether Rachel and Joey deserved a chance? Fellow Rachel/Joey shippers unite! And for those staunchly on Team Ross/Rachel, it’s time to defend that loyalty in the comments. Whatever the stance, one thing is clear: the debate over who Rachel truly belonged with will always keep fans engaged.

