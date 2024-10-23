It’s been almost a year since Friends: The Reunion dropped on HBO Max, and fans are still buzzing about those hilarious moments. One standout? Matt LeBlanc’s cheeky prediction is that Joey will probably open a sandwich shop in Venice Beach by now. Classic Joey! Often dismissed as “the dumb one,” Joey Tribbiani showcased various types of intelligence throughout the series—emotional, social, and even a sprinkle of street smarts.

Joey’s Emotional Intelligence

Sure, Joey might not have been the brightest bulb in the room. But his emotional intelligence? It shone. Take “The One with Joey’s Dirty Day” in Season 4. Here, he nailed the “best friend” role, sensing Chandler’s needs after a tough breakup. He even categorized Chandler’s recovery into stages—one of which was the infamous “Strip Club stage.” While his motives were a tad self-serving, Joey’s understanding of his friends’ feelings was spot-on.

Then there’s “The One with the Ballroom Dancing.” Joey learned to ballroom dance to help Mr. Treeger keep Monica and Rachel out of trouble for illegally subletting. It wasn’t just about the moves; mastering a demanding dance style like ballroom demonstrated his musical and kinesthetic intelligence. Joey picked it up quickly, showing he had more than just a pretty face.

Joey’s Quick Thinking

Joey also proved quick on his feet, especially when food was involved. In “The One with the Kips,” he had the brilliant idea to stash snacks and activities in Monica’s room for boredom emergencies. Talk about foresight! Later in the same episode, he surprised everyone by piecing together that Monica and Chandler were secretly dating. Sure, he wasn’t always the wisest, but he collected clues all day, like hearing about eyelash curlers and Donald Trump, and then it clicked.

His pop culture knowledge was helpful during a crisis in “The One with the Jellyfish.”

When Monica got stung, Joey recalled from The Discovery Channel that peeing on a jellyfish sting could help. You want that kind of friend in an emergency!

Joey also showed some handyman skills. In “The One with Phoebe’s Dad,” he is the only one who knows how to turn off a radiator after a tropical-themed Christmas party goes awry. It was a simple fix, but he made it look easy, proving he had a knack for practical tasks.

Joey’s Social Savvy

Joey’s emotional intelligence wasn’t just for show. He tackled social dynamics, too. In “The One with Phoebe’s Uterus,” he picked up on Ross’s weird behavior at work. Instead of ignoring it, he addressed the awkwardness, creating a better lunchroom vibe. It showed he understood the importance of friendship and communication.

And who could forget “The One with Joey’s Bag”? Joey embraced a unisex bag despite the 90s hyper-masculine backlash. He didn’t care about the judgment; he knew it was practical and stylish. That boldness showcased his intelligence, especially when challenging societal norms.

When it came to helping Ross figure out a secret admirer in “The One Where Ross Dates a Student,” Joey’s quick thinking retook center stage. He proposed matching handwriting from student evaluations with final exams, solving the mystery in seconds.

So, was Joey Tribbiani the smartest of the group? While he may have been labeled the dumb one, he had moments of brilliance that reminded us that intelligence isn’t just about book smarts. Joey proved that being a good friend, thinking outside the box, and embracing your quirks are just as important. In his way, Joey was a hero in the world of Friends, and maybe he wasn’t so “dumb” after all!

