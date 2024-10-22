Is Ross Geller Friends’ real villain? As the show nears its 30th anniversary, fans are rethinking his charm. From possessiveness to that infamous “we were on a break” defense, Ross’s problematic behavior raises eyebrows, proving that even sitcom sweethearts aren’t safe from modern cultural scrutiny.

At first glance, Ross seems like a likable, nerdy paleontologist with his fair share of endearing quirks, like his famous “pivot!” or “unagi” moments. However, critics have increasingly pointed out Ross’s more troubling traits. His sexism, jealousy, emotional manipulation, and often irrational possessiveness are recurring issues throughout the series.

From his refusal to let a male nanny care for his child to his outburst when his son played with a Barbie to his toxic jealousy over Rachel’s job success, Ross frequently displayed insecurity and controlling behavior. His possessiveness of Rachel, in particular, highlights a deeply flawed view of relationships—he struggled to accept her independence and professional ambitions.

One of the most infamous examples of Ross’s toxicity is his insistence that he and Rachel were “on a break,” a defense he used to justify cheating on her. This moment continues to divide fans, but many argue that Ross’s inability to take responsibility for his actions is a hallmark of his character. His selfishness is also evident in his relationship with Emily, which ended disastrously after he accidentally said Rachel’s name at their wedding, an embarrassing and hurtful mistake that Ross still managed to make about himself.

Ross’s lack of character growth is another central sticking point for fans. While Monica, Chandler, and Rachel evolved, Ross stayed stuck. His arrogance and victim act hit a low when he lied about divorcing Rachel. That manipulative move has fans rethinking Ross’s emotional maturity—or lack thereof—and maybe, just maybe, he’s the real villain of Friends.

Although Ross’s antics provided comedic relief, mainly thanks to David Schwimmer’s skillful portrayal, many believe that Ross’s toxic traits—sexism, jealousy, lack of accountability—weren’t adequately addressed in the show. Despite Friends framing Ross and Rachel as the series’ endgame couple, their relationship dynamics now seem problematic to a more critical audience. Some fans even argue that Joey, who showed genuine care and respect for Rachel, might have been a better long-term partner for her.

As Friends remains a staple in pop culture, the reevaluation of Ross’s character opens up more extensive conversations about how television has evolved, especially regarding the depiction of relationships and the treatment of flawed characters.

What was once brushed off as comedic in the ‘90s now feels, to many, like a red flag. And while Ross remains one of the most memorable characters, for better or worse, he reminds us how much our expectations of on-screen heroes and love stories have changed.

