HBO has finally picked its new Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley. The streaming giant is gearing up for a fresh take on the Wizarding World and aims to bring JK Rowling’s books to life in a way that sticks closer to the page.

However, the series, unlike the previous blockbuster films, plans to take its time with the story, with each book stretched across a full season.

Newcomers Step Into Iconic Harry Potter Roles

According to Screenrant, Dominic McLaughlin will step into the shoes of Harry Potter. His acting resume is short, with only one project, an upcoming comedy film (Grow), to his name. Arabella Stanton, chosen to play Hermione, already has experience performing live, having played Matilda in the West End musical. Alastair Stout, now cast as Ron Weasley, appears to be completely new to the screen.

All three are fresh faces, largely unknown to the public, and now they follow in the footsteps of the original film trio who also started young.

The press release from HBO stated, “After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron. The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen.”

They added, “We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It’s been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there.”

Veteran Actors Join the New Harry Potter Series

While the leads may be new, they won’t be alone. Veteran actors like John Lithgow, Paapa Essiedu, Janet McTeer, and Nick Frost are taking on major Hogwarts roles. It’s likely they will be offering guidance and share their years of experience to the new trio both on and off-screen.

Besides, with most of the main cast now in place, the show is starting to take shape. The plan to explore every corner of the books means scenes and subplots left out of the movies might finally get the attention they deserve. Since it is going to be a long series, there’s time now for characters to grow and relationships to deepen over the years. As the young actors evolve, so will the story.

