Let’s face it: we’ve all read the Harry Potter books and binge-watched the movies a few too many times. (Guilty as charged if you’re craving something different!) But it’s not just the magic and nostalgia that draws us in; it’s the depth of each character. Every trip back to Hogwarts reveals something new, making it feel like we’re getting to know them again.

Ron Weasley: The Most Enjoyable Character

The oft-ignored hero Ron Weasley is arguably one of the most relatable characters ever written. His offhand sarcasm and casual quips consistently made people laugh; let’s face it, he had some of the best one-liners.

Ron often fell short of being likable. Sure, he was a good guy, but he had his share of internalized biases. His insecurities shone through, particularly his embarrassment about his family’s financial situation. He was always in the shadow of his impressive siblings and the extraordinary talents of his best friends, Harry and Hermione. Sure, he craved money, fame, and power, but more than anything, he yearned for recognition.

But don’t we all want to feel special? It’s tough not to feel annoyed when someone steals the spotlight, no matter how much you love them. Ron constantly battled his teenage boyhood against the weighty quest of “doing what’s right.” That’s a difficult path, especially when your best friend is the Boy Who Lived.

Ron’s Turning Point

Amidst their shabby tent in the forest—starving and guilt-ridden over abandoning his family while carrying a piece of Voldemort’s soul—Ron finally cracked. His behavior during this moment, marked by insecurity and weakness, is a turning point. It’s a moment where many would have given up, and while his actions frustrated me, we couldn’t help but empathize.

This struggle resonated. Each flaw and insecurity we saw reflected in Ron reminded us of our vulnerabilities.

The True Gryffindor

Ronald Weasley may not fit the mold of a conventional hero, but his bravery stood out. He completed heroic deeds despite being riddled with self-doubt and harboring jealousy. Instead of being devoid of fear, he proved that true courage lies in doing what’s right, regardless of the fear that clouds judgment.

Ron became a beacon of hope for anyone wishing to do better. He illustrated that you can still emerge victorious even when riddled with flaws and insecurities. His authenticity and realness make him a genuine hero in the Harry Potter universe, perhaps even more so than his fellowGolden Trioo members. Ultimately, we may not like Ronald Weasley, but we love him wholeheartedly for his relatability and authenticity. Ron teaches us that real courage isn’t about the absence of fear but rather the willingness to confront it, flaws and all.

