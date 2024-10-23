Warner Bros. Discovery stirred up a storm in the fandom by launching an open casting call for the iconic trio: Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger. The catch? The young actors must be between 9 and 11 by April 2025, hinting at a potential production start.

Mark Mylod, another Succession alum, stepped in as director and executive producer for multiple episodes. At the Max streaming event in April 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery declared a fresh era for Harry Potter fans, announcing a series that would bring J.K. Rowling‘s seven-book saga to life on HBO.

“This new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years,” said Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO & Max Content.

He promised a “faithful adaptation,” but with a twist: each season would expand beyond a single book, contrary to initial reports. And for those hoping Fantastic Beasts would weave into the storyline, WBD made it clear that it was out of the equation.

Behind the scenes, the show is powered by an intriguing mix of talent. Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod helmed the writing and directing roles, respectively, both seasoned veterans in crafting gripping narratives. Gardiner’s credentials included being an executive producer on HBO and BBC’s His Dark Materials, while Mylod brought his directing prowess.

The search for young talent was in full swing, with a keen eye on capturing that youthful essence that defined the original books. Warner Bros. had their sights set on actors from the UK and Ireland, focusing on younger performers to represent the characters’ early years authentically. “The tricky part is the first two books, where the kids are on the younger end,” explained Channing Dungey of the casting process.

With the casting call now public, the excitement was palpable. Gary Oldman, who played Sirius Black, even expressed interest in reprising a role, perhaps as a version of Dumbledore. Yet, talks had to commence. As for the original stars—Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint—their involvement seemed unlikely. Radcliffe noted, “I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their mark on it.”

The excitement for this reboot swelled, with the series expected to air in late 2026 or early 2027. CEO David Zaslav acknowledged the need for more Hogwarts magic, claiming the boy wizard’s world was “underused” of late. As Harry Potter fans eagerly awaited what this new series would bring, one thing was sure: the magic was far from over!

