Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi: Release Date, Cast, Story, Everything we know so far

Buck up, Star Wars fans! James Mangold’s taking us on a journey 25,000 years into the past—way before the Skywalkers were even a glimmer in the galaxy’s eye. Enter Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi, a film that promises to dive into the ancient origins of the Force. This might be the most untamed corner of the Star Wars universe we’ve yet to explore. Excited? Same.

This isn’t just any side quest in the Star Wars saga; this is Mangold’s grand vision—a film he’s described as the “Ten Commandments of Star Wars,” exploring the moment the galaxy discovered the Force. And in true Star Wars fashion, the mystery surrounding it is as thick as a fog on Dagobah.

James Mangold: The Force Behind the Story

James Mangold, the man behind Logan, Indiana Jones, and the Dial of Destiny is taking on the weighty task of giving us the first-ever chapter in Star Wars lore. After finishing Dial of Destiny, he pitched the film to Lucasfilm, and it was approved quicker than a Kessel Run.

Mangold’s idea? To take fans back in time and introduce the first Force-users. Forget the Jedi as we know them—this is pre-history. Think ancient, raw energy, with only a whisper of what’s to come. But here’s the kicker: the word “Jedi” might not appear in the film. Instead, the story will focus on how the legendary Jedi order began, perhaps with some familiar nods to what eventually became the Jedi we know today.

Dawn of the Force

Mangold’s Dawn of the Jedi promises a completely untapped timeline within Star Wars canon. He aims to unravel how the Force was discovered and wielded for the first time. This puts the film roughly 25,000 years before The Phantom Menace—yep, we’re talking eons before lightsabers were even a thing.

It’s still the project’s early days, so no cast members have been announced. But there’s one curious hint: Ahsoka’s droid Huyang—voiced by the only David Tennant—was supposedly around back then. Could he be making a return? Only the Force knows.

Interestingly, fans of the Star Wars Legends series might recognize this era. In 2012, a Dawn of the Jedi comic explored similar ground on Tython, a planet first introduced in The Mandalorian. While it’s unclear whether Mangold will borrow from that source material, there’s no doubt Dawn of the Jedi will be packed with profound lore and plenty of connections to the galaxy we know and love.

A Bold New Beginning

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy revealed that Dawn of the Jedi is part of a bigger plan, alongside films by Dave Filoni (bringing together the Mando-verse) and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (featuring Daisy Ridley’s return as Rey). But Mangold’s flick is, in many ways, a bold new beginning for the franchise.

No release date has been set yet—likely due to Mangold’s busy schedule, which includes a Bob Dylan biopic. But for those craving answers, the director teased more about his approach in an interview with Empire, saying that the film will be “far enough away” from the established Star Wars lore, giving him room to build something new.

Follow Koimoi for more Hollywood updates.

Must Read: Terrifier 3 Box Office (North America): Collects Winning Numbers On 2nd Monday, Despite The Arrival Of Smile 2!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News