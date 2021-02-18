We have often seen actors getting paid criminally low despite giving their best and the film earning an incredible sum. So In today’s piece, we’ll be taking a look at such Hollywood actors who were underpaid. The list includes shocking mentions like Joaquin Phoenix and Gal Gadot.

Jonah Hill

One of the major reasons to remember The Wolf of Wall Street is Jonah Hill’s performance as Donnie Azoff. It’s a shocking surprise that despite giving his best the actor was merely paid a paycheque of $60,000. But wait, there’s a reason behind it! Jonah had revealed himself that he agreed on the least salary only to work with Martin Scorsese. Speaking of the box office collection, the film made $392 million as per Box Office Mojo.

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman – the combination seems tailor-made, right? But the backstage story narrates a totally different story. For a film which made a humongous sum of $822 million with the leading actress being the major reason, Gal was paid merely as a sum of $300,000. When a report of the same went viral a few years back, fans expressed their anger all over social media.

Jamie Dornan

Jamie Dornan enjoyed unprecedented fame with Fifty Shades of Grey. Along with Dakota Johnson, Jamie became a sensation for his portrayal of Christian Grey. Contrary to $570 million’s collection, Jamie was only paid $100,000 for his role. Interestingly, for Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed, he was paid $6.92 million each.

Chris Evans

We can’t even imagine any other playing Captain America as good as Chris Evans. But shockingly, despite being in a titular role, the actor was amongst the lowest paid for Captain America: The First Avenger. He received a paycheque of just $300,000 for his role. At the box office, the film made a business of $371 million.

Joaquin Phoenix

Last but not least, it’s Joaquin Phoenix making a final cut on our list. Till now, most fans would be aware of how low the actor was paid for his breakthrough performance in Joker. The film was one of the biggest hits of the year with an earning of $1.07 billion. As per reports, Joaquin Phoenix took home a paycheque of just $4.5 million with no details on back end deals.

