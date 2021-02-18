Bridgerton is all over the news headlines. The show created some earth-shattering records on Netflix within a month of its arrival. And with that, its star cast starting from Nicola Coughlan (Penelope) to Regé-Jean Page aka the Duke of Hastings have been enjoying the overnight fame too. Another beauty who’s been grabbing eyeballs is Daphe, played by Phoebe Dynevor.

All the cast members have been flooded with offers ever since the success of Bridgerton. Regé-Jean Page will be hosting this season of Saturday Night Live. The actor is also said to be in the run to be a part of Black Panther sequel. Not just that, it is rumoured that he may be taking forward Chadwick Boseman’s legacy.

Amidst it all, Phoebe Dynevor is leaving us jaw-dropped. The actress recently did a photoshoot for a leading magazine and she was seen bearing it all! The first look witnessed her posing in a Gucci lingerie. She wore a signature piece in nude lacy lingerie.

Another picture witnessed Phoebe Dynevor slip into a leotard along with super s*xy fishnet hosiery and black stilletoes. The shoot done for L’Officiel even witnessed her flaunt her toned midrip in a black two-piece.

Phoebe looked drop-dead gorgeous in each one of these looks and she literally made us skip a heartbeat with her sensuous looks.

Check out the pictures from the shoot below:

Meanwhile, in a conversation with the magazine, Phoebe Dynevor revealed her shopping choices. The Bridgerton star mentioned that she does not believe in buying clothes as per trends. Instead, she goes for sustainable options.

“If I am going to buy something, I like it to be good quality and something that I can wear for years to come. I’m not down for the latest trends, and I don’t want to be throwing out my wardrobe every year,” said Phoebe.

On the professional front, Phoebe Dynevor is soon to start filming Bridgerton Season 2.

