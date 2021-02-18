YouTube docu originals are the new thing in trend, and we have seen at least a couple of Hollywood pop sensation getting theirs. While it has not been much long we saw Britney Spears’ series making buzz, the latest one to get hers is Demi Lovato. The docu-series announced earlier has now seen the trailer’s release, and it has become one of the most trending things on the Internet. The trailer is a hot topic because Lovato has revealed that she suffered 3 strokes and that it left her brain dead and was even given a deadline after her famous overdose row. Read on to know everything about the episode and also what Demi exactly has to say.

Advertisement

Titled Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil, the docu-series backed by YouTube will document some unseen phases from the life of the pop sensation. It was in the trailer itself that Lovato gave the big news of suffering z3 strokes and a heart attack. She even said how it left her brain dead, and the doctor had said that she has just 5 to 10 minutes more. All of this was poster her 2018 overdose row that put her in the lap of controversy

Advertisement

Talking at a Television Critics Association panel on Wednesday Demi Lovato opened up on the episode and even said that the feeling still lingers in her. “I don’t drive a car, because I have blind spots in my vision,” she said. “I also, for a long time, had a really hard time reading. It was a big deal when I was able to read out of a book, which was, like, two months later because my vision was so blurry.”

Demi Lovato added, “I dealt with a lot of the repercussions, and I feel like they kind of are still there to remind me of what could happen if I ever get into a dark place again,” she continued. “And I’m grateful for those reminders, but I’m so grateful that I was someone that didn’t have to do a lot of rehabbing. The rehabbing came in the emotional side, and the therapeutic side internally, and I did a lot of work after that… just not physical.”

Must Read: Fifty Shades Of Grey: Did You Know? Robert Pattinson Rejected Christian Grey’s Role Because It Was Going To Be ‘Exhausting’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube