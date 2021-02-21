It won’t be an exaggeration to say that Daniel Radcliffe’s run in the films is all credited to the showcase of his range in the Harry Potter franchise. A teenager then, the actor stepped into the learning wizard’s shoes and was a well-known name across the globe in no time. The actor has time and again opened up about his connection with the franchise and how thankful the actor is to have it in his kitty of work. The actor has yet again reflected on working on it in his teenage years and also revealed how embarrassing some of his actings was.

Advertisement

Daniel has embodied Harry Potter for multiple films and in a way has grown up with the franchise. It is the same actor who has portrayed all the age groups alongside Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. Now as he is opening up about the franchise, he says it is hard to separate his relationship with Harry Potter.

Advertisement

Talking to We Got This Covered‌, Daniel Radcliffe got emotional talking about his beloved wizard world. He says it was the film that showed him his purpose. While on that he also says that he is embarrassed by some of his actions and blames the teenage for the same. At the same time, it is impossible for him to single out a feeling.

Daniel Radcliffe said, “It’s hard to separate my relationship with Harry from my relationship with the films as a whole. I’m incredibly grateful for the experience. It showed me what I want to do with the rest of my life. To find out early on what you love is really lucky. I’m intensely embarrassed by some of my actings, obviously, but yeah, it’s like asking, ‘How do you feel about your teenage years?’. There’s so much in there that it’s almost impossible to single out one feeling.”

Meanwhile, the reports have that the Harry Potter universe is all set to get some more projects. An HBO series was speculated too. If that wasn’t it, plans of a reunion were also on cards.

Must Read: When Kristen Stewart Slammed Fifty Shades Of Grey: “You’re Basically Just Reading P*rn”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube