Hollywood diva Salma Hayek has shared a funny version of pole dance – that too, after having a hotdog!

In a boomerang video, Salma has posted on Instagram, she is seen standing on a stool, holding on to a pole. She is seen dressed in a black T-shirt, sweatpants and sneakers.

“My version of pole dancing after eating a hotdog with jalapeno,” Salma Hayek wrote alongside the video.

Check out the video shared by Salma Hayek below:

Salma’s latest release is the digitally released film Bliss, a science fiction romantic drama co-starring Owen Wilson, and directed by Mike Cahill.

The film narrates the story of a man who, after recently being divorced and then fired, meets a mysterious woman living on the streets and is convinced that the polluted, broken world around them is a computer simulation.

Meanwhile, Salma Hayek has been in the news for multiple reasons lately. Her bikini pictures had been the talk of the town. But she left many surprised when she revealed that most of the are throwback pictures.

In a conversation with E! Online, Salma said, “I had to lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end of last year. I’m glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame on it, because it was the first week of the vacation.”

Salma Hayek continued, “But after that first week and when I heard that everybody was going back into quarantine, I started eating again.”

