Doctor Strange has to be one of the most exciting superhero characters in MCU so far. Since his debut with the 2016 film, he has played a very integral part in the Marvel world.

Thanks to the popularity of the character, Marvel has already announced a second solo Doctor Strange film. Titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it is one of the most exciting Hollywood films of 2022 and its principal photography is currently underway in London.

Doctor Strange is being directed by Sam Raimi. And ever since he has come on board for the film, it has been reported that his favourite, Bruce Campbell may also be a part of the film. Why not? The Evil Dead actor has worked in all the films directed by the filmmaker.

So the reports got almost confirmed recently when Bruce shared a 15-second video clip of a London intersection. “Quarantine short film #1: London intersection.” he captioned the post.

Quarantine short film #1: London intersection. pic.twitter.com/JYXAmubLTR — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) February 21, 2021

Earlier, Bruce Cambell shared his desire to work in a long term superhero franchise. Talking to ComicBook.com, he said, “Big blockbuster movies, whenever I see an actor get cast in one of those, I wince, because I go, ‘Oh, that poor son of a bitch is going to be in that suit for 10 years,'”

“If shooting schedule’s seven months of shooting, you get your one month in the Bahamas, and then you’re promoting for three months, then you go right back to the next sequel, back in that same f-cking suit.'” he added.

But Bruce Campbell may not be the only cameo in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness. In December last year, it was reported by We Got This Covered, that Leonardo DiCaprio may play Spider-Man from another Earth in the film. Isn’t that exciting?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is slated for release on March 25, 2022. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch in the title role and will also have Elizabeth Olsen. It will reportedly also star Tobey Maguire, Ryan Reynolds among others. Are you looking forward to it? Let us know in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates.

