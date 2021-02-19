Who doesn’t want to get out of their mundane life and head off to a tropical paradise for a couple of weeks? Well, I sure do, but these COVID times are making me think twice. But fortunately, that’s not the case for everyone. A good number of Hollywood stars can just pack up their bags and head off to their own paradises, aka their private islands and have a blast.

While we are juggling between island destinations Phuket Island, Maldives and a couple more, a few Hollywood celebs can take their friends, family and more and head to their private island. These islands – that the Hollywood stars spent millions on – features their own beaches, coves, waterfalls and more.

So, live your dream through their eyes and have a look at which Hollywood stars owns a piece of land surrounded by water and where. Let us know in the comments whose investment caught you off caught you off guard.

The actor travels to his tropical paradise on his yacht, Vajoliroja.

Leonardo DiCaprio – Blackadore Caye

In 2005, Leonardo DiCaprio bought Blackadore Caye, off the coast of Belize, for $1.75 million, and since then, he’s been busy transforming it into an eco-luxury resort. Blackadore Caye is a 45-minute boat ride from Philip S. W. Goldson International Airport in Belize City. It can also be accessed via a 15-minute boat ride from San Pedro, the nearest big town.

Talking about the eco-resort he is developing on the private island, Leo has once told The New York Times, “The main focus is to do something that will change the world. I couldn’t have gone to Belize and built on an island and done something like this if it weren’t for the idea that it could be groundbreaking in the environmental movement.” Blackadore Caye was supposed to open in late 2018, but there is still no word on it.

Shakira – Bonds Cay, Bahamas

In 2011Shakira along with Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters and Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz, bought an island in the Bahamas for $16 million. Named Bonds Cay, the private island spans 550 acres and is part of the Berry Islands in the Caribbean.

According to cheatsheet, Shakira’s Bonds Cay has five beaches, several waterfalls, sssart galleries as well as programs for the artists.

Julia Roberts – Island in the Bahamas

While not a lot is known about her personal life, Julia Roberts has been rumoured to have bought herself an island in the Bahamas. Not much is known about the private island the Pretty Woman actress purchased, but media reports have suggested that the land cost somewhere around ssss$6.84million.

Nicolas Cage – Island in the Bahamas

In 2006, Nicolas Cage purchased an exclusive island in the Exhuma island chain, Bahamas. The actor reportedly paid $3million for the 45 acres of land surrounded by sea on all sides. As per reports, it features several pristine sandy beaches as well as a couple of private coves. It lies 85 miles south-east of Nassau.

Some other Hollywood stars who own private islands are actors like Mel Gibson and Eddie Murphy, filmmaker Steven Spielberg and many more.

Which tropical island are you planning of heading off to once the COVID restrictions are eased off? Let us know in the comments.

