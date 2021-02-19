FRIENDS is one of the most loved American sitcoms of all time for a reason. There are very few shows with which you can relate to the way you relate to this one. Not just in real life but in reel life (other movies and shows) too. There are ample moments which directly or indirectly remind you of this cult classic NBC series.

There are hundreds of fan clubs of FRIENDS on Instagram and they keep on sharing funny moments from the show on a regular basis. One such post has been shared by a popular fan club recently and it’s making us ROFL!

It’s a crossover post of Thanos from Avengers: Endgame and Phoebe – Chandler from FRIENDS. In the picture shared by the fan club of the show, we can see the big villain flaunting all the stones and saying, “I got all the stones” and then there’s Phoebe who tells him, “We will give you ten dollars!” LMAO!

How many of you remember this insanely funny scene from the show when Phoebe helps Chandler buy his engagement ring and actually tells the jeweller that they will pay him $10 for an $8600 worth rock? Well, that’s something which makes us burst into laughter even today. Watch the video below:

FRIENDS and Avengers: Endgame both hold a special place in the hearts of fans and crossovers like these are surely special. Isn’t it? The NBC show aired from 1994 to 2004 and starred David Schwimmer (Ross), Matthew Perry (Chandler), Courteney Cox (Monica), Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Matt LeBlanc (Joey) & Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) in lead.

Avengers: Endgame has to be the biggest epic ever made by Marvel or even Hollywood. The film which released in 2019 brought all the superheroes Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Chris Evans (Captain America), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), Tom Holland (Spider-Man) and many more together to fight Josh Brolin (Thanos).

