Christian Bale is one of the most respected actors in Hollywood for a reason. There’s no doubt on his acting chops but more than that, it’s his dedication towards his character which makes him directors’ and fans’ favourite.

Bale continues to carry a legacy of what we call ‘method acting’. Right through his entire career, Christian has gifted us several performances to remember. The most jaw-dropping one is his character of Trevor Reznik from The Machinist. Released in 2004, the film wasn’t a huge box office hit but it did enough to establish a mark of Bale’s dedication in the industry.

For Trevor’s character, one with a distorted skeletal frame, Christian Bale had to shed more than 25 kilograms of body weight. Yes, he did it successfully but there were stages the actor had to follow after seeing not-so-satisfying results. He played a character of an insomniac industrial worker and to get in that shape, Bale had a time frame of just 4 months.

Christian Bale started with a diet that sounds too scary to follow. He had to limit his intake to up to 200 calories per day. He depended on whiskey and lots of cigarettes initially. While talking to Star2.com, the Dark Knight actor had said, “I came up with the absolutely brilliant method of just smoking cigarettes and drinking whiskey to lose weight.” But as the results weren’t fast as expected, he added black coffee, a solitary apple and a tin of tuna to his daily routine.

Christian Bale achieved a bodyweight of 54 kilograms by following the above-mentioned diet but he thought it wasn’t enough and decided to achieve a weight of 45 kilograms. Thankfully, The Machinist director Brad Anderson and producers stopped him from cutting down weight anymore as it was really risky for his health.

