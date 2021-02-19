Benedict Cumberbatch is a powerhouse of talent. Much before he got recognised for his commercial successes, his 2014’s release, ‘The Imitation Game‘ had already proved his potential as an actor. He essayed the character of Alan Turing in the film.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the film is based on the life of Alan Turing, the Mathematician genius and cryptanalyst. The film talks about his contribution to decoding German intelligence messages during World War 2 for the British government. At the same time, it hits hard with a sad reality that the ‘war hero’ wasn’t valued by his home country and was made to suffer due to being a homose*ual.

Advertisement

Apart from winning critical acclaim, The Imitation Game even got its box office due as it minted $233 million globally and turned out to be a huge box office success. But many of Benedict Cumberbatch’s fans are still unaware of the fact that the actor shares a real-life connection with World War 2 hero, Alan Turing.

As per Ancestry website, Benedict Cumberbatch is a 17th cousin of Alan Turing, sharing a common ancestor back in 14th century England. The paternal lines of both traces back to John Beaufort, the first Earl of Somerset, who was born around 1373. Now, isn’t that amazing?

Speaking of the same, Miriam Silverman, U.K. content manager for Ancestry, had said, “It’s amazing to think that when stepping into the role of Alan Turing, he would not only be portraying a world-class code-breaker but a real-life relation,” before the release of The Imitation Game as per Daily Telegraph.

Apart from Cumberbatch, the film also features Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Rory Kinnear, Charles Dance and Mark Strong in key roles.

Must Read: Jason Sudeikis Is Secretly Meeting British Model Keeley Hazell While Shooting For Ted Lasso?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube