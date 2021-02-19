Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has covered herself with just peonies for her latest picture post on social media.

In an Instagram picture Kim posted on Wednesday evening, she is covered with pink peonies, and she shared a “powerful” message in the caption. The star is also seen flaunting her iconic contoured face with smokey eyes and dark lips.

Alongside the image, which currently has 1.5 million likes, Kim Kardashian wrote: “Flower Power”.

Kim Kardashian recently declared that she is “really shy”, with a photograph flaunting tiny waist in a golden beige bikini. She shielded her face partially, to stop a photographer from clicking the photo. She showed off her hourglass perfection.

Lately, Kim has been posting a series of bikini images. The picture seems to be shared from her holiday with her sisters Khloe, Kourtney and Kylie in the Turks and Caicos Islands, where Kylie’s daughter Stormi turned a year older recently.

