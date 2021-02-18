Latest Hollywood film Tom & Jerry hasn’t generated enough buzz in India due to limited marketing. However, brand value has ensured some interest wherever the film has some visibility.

In our advance booking report today, we shared how the film has been tracking fair to decent in Delhi & Mumbai but is dull elsewhere. The problem is the visibility and that was visible in our recent online poll as well.

As we asked our readers to share if they will watch the film in cinemas, there were very limited entries. But most of the people who participated in the poll said, ‘Yes’. That’s right, among the 147 votes, 51% of people said that they are interested in watching Tom & Jerry in the cinemas this weekend. 37.4% said ‘No’ and the rest of the people were ‘Not Sure’. Take a look at the poll results below:

The star cast and voiceover artists of Tom & Jerry include names like William Hanna (archival audio recordings), Frank Welker, Chloë Grace, Moretz, Michael Peña, Colin Jost, Ken Jeong, Rob Delaney & Ken Jeong.

The film is slated for release in India on Feb 19 while it will release in the US on Feb 26.

In a recent interview, Ken Jeong said that working in Tom & Jerry was fun because he is a fan of Michael Pena and Chloe Grace Moretz, who topline the cast of the live action-CGI animation comedy.

In the film, Jeong will be seen in the role of a Chef Jackie. “He is a stressed-out person with anger issues, catering the biggest wedding of his career– of his life — and everything is riding on this one day,” he said, about his character.

Pena essays a hotel owner named Terence, who wants good publicity, while Moretz will be seen as event planner Kayla in the film.

The actor’s first day of filming involved a confrontation between his character, Kayla and Terence.

“It was so much fun because I am a fan of both Chloe and Michael. And I had worked with (the film’s director) Tim Story before, so we’re old friends,” he said.

