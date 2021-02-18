Onika Tanya Maraj, popularly known as Nicki Minaj, has carved a place for herself in the highly competitive music industry. The rapper is delivered numerous composition but she is best known for Anaconda and Bang Bang. Apart from this she also organizes several charity campaigns throughout the world, including in India. But did you know that she has Indian roots?

Nicki, who runs many charity programs also, finances a village in India for the last couple of years. The rapper sponsored clean water, education and technology in the area. Back in 2019, the rapper has also revealed to leading daily that she feels proud of her charity work in the country.

During the interaction, Nicki Minaj also revealed that she loves Indian culture, Bollywood and food. Not just that she even said that she is one-quarter Indian, as her father, Robert Maraj hails from the Indo-Trinidadian origin whereas her mother Carol Maraj is of the Afro-Trinidadian descent.

Since Nicki’s father was half Indian, she said that her father cooks the best chicken curry in the world. But sadly, her father is no longer alive. Rapper’s father Robert Maraj succumbed to his injuries in a hit and run case last week.

He was hit by a car at 6.15 pm on Friday while walking along Roslyn Road in Mineola. He was soon rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Now in the latest development, a 70-year-old man has been arrested on Wednesday in the case of who was responsible for the demise of her father on New York’s Long Island.

Reportedly, the accused in the case faces charges of fleeing the scene of the accident and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the case. The man is free on bail following an arraignment in Nassau County court. As a result of his act, his driver’s license has been suspended and was also ordered to surrender his passport.

