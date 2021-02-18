Salma Hayek has been making waves on the internet these days thanks to her sensational Instagram photos. Her fans are also waiting to see her in the upcoming Marvel superhero film The Eternals.

Meanwhile, the 54 years old actress has also been hitting headlines for her marriage with businessman François-Henri Pinault. Time and again, she has been accused of marrying the CEO of Kering for his billionaire status.

According to People.com, recently while speaking at Monday’s episode of Armchair Expert podcast, Salma Hayek thrashed the allegations. It started when co-host Dax Shepard told the actress, “Can I say something about your husband, really quick? What a f**king nice, fun, generous, nice warm guy. He’s super sexy too,”

“I’m gonna be honest, I didn’t know who he was, I just heard or maybe read in a headline that you had married a really rich guy. Maybe that’s why she married him.” he added.

Responding to the question, Salma Hayek said, “You know the thing is that in pictures you cannot begin to guess the magic in him. He’s made me become a much better person, and grow in such a good, healthy way.”

Talking about the money part, she said, “And, you know, when I married him, everybody said, ‘Oh, it’s arranged marriage, she married him for the money.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, whatever, b*tch. Think what you want.’ Fifteen years together, and we are strong in love. And I don’t even get offended, I’m like, ‘Yeah, whatever,’ ” she said.

She continued talking about the topic and said, “We’re touching on a very interesting conversation. There is a discrimination also to rich men. Immediately you think because somebody’s rich, [they] might not be a good person, might be somebody materialistic, might be somebody that doesn’t have values, might be somebody that is even stupid or that doesn’t deserve it [or] that in order to have a lot of money, you did it the wrong way, there is all these preconceptions and I heard them, by the way.”

