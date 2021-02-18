Warner Bros’ Tom & Jerry is all set to release all over India on Feb 19. The film hasn’t been promoted enough which has not let it generate good visibility and buzz. However, for those who know about the upcoming release, the brand value is enough to bring them to cinemas.

The film is releasing in several formats like 2D, 4DX, MX4D and even IMAX. In cities down south, it will also release in Telugu and Tamil dubbed versions.

The advance booking for the upcoming major Hollywood film is going on in full force. However, it seems the film is getting some sort of response only in big cities like Mumbai & Delhi.

Let’s have a look at the advance booking scenario of Tom & Jerry.

Mumbai

Tom & Jerry seems to be performing best in Mumbai as the advance booking trend is encouraging when compared to its dull promotions.

The English 2D format of the film has managed to see 10-15% of shows with fast filling and almost full status. Hindi 2D is lower with less than 5% good shows and same is for English 4DX versions. Hindi 4DX, Hindi MX4D & English MX4D are dull as of now.

Delhi

The film is performing fairly well in Delhi as the English 2D versions have around 5% shows with healthy occupancies. Same is the case with Hindi 2D versions as well but there’s no response for 4DX versions as of now.

Other major cities like Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, Chandigarh & even Pune are yet to get a response from the public. It all comes down to visibility and word of mouth now.

The film’s target audience is kids who are busy with exams these days. But still, if it manages to entertain even a small section of the public, then there are chances of its survival till the release of major Bollywood release Roohi on March 11.

