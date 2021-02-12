Jennifer Aniston turns 52 today and the diva is receiving birthday wishes from all over the world. Jenn aka Rachel of FRIENDS received a lovely birthday message from her co-star and friend Courteney Cox aka Monica.

Courteney Cox took to Instagram and shared a couple of adorable selfies with Jennifer Aniston. Along with the post, she wrote a heartfelt message for her ‘Jenny Louise’, “Happy Birthday Jenny Louise! We’ve known each other so long I don’t even remember why I call you that. I love you! ♥️♥️”

Courteney Cox is quite active on Instagram. The actress recently shared a video clip of her playing piano for her dogs while Joel Taylor plays the guitar. Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, birthday girl, Jennifer Aniston has been in the news lately for the shoot of The Morning Show’s second season. The FRIENDS actress is currently shooting for the show and her recent pictures from the sets in Los Angeles are going viral on the internet.

Jennifer was spotted filming in Los Angeles earlier today and looked strong, bold and sharp like her character Alex Levy in the show. She wore a thigh-high grey skirt with a matching blazer and pump heels.

Jennifer Aniston was also wearing a face shield because of the ongoing global pandemic. Take a look at the pictures here:

JENNIFER ANISTON I'M ON MY KNEES pic.twitter.com/pH1npR1B1C — ky, jen day! (@kyaniston) February 10, 2021

A while ago, the shooting of the Aniston starrer The Morning Show was halted because a crew member tested positive and hence the production unit had to shut the shooting for a few days.

After the unfortunate incident, the night shoot scheduled for Dec 17 in Culver City, Calif. was stopped by the team. As per E! News, everyone who was in contact with the infected crew member is in self-isolation right now. The second round of the COVID-19 test is scheduled for Friday to rule out the possibility of false positives.

Apart from her TV & Web shows, Jennifer Aniston is also known for several Hollywood films like The Bounty Hunter, The Break-Up, Just Go For It and others.

