Whenever we talk about Fast and Furious, it would be incomplete without the mention of Paul Walker. The actor who created a different niche for himself through the F & F series left everyone shattered and heartbroken with his sudden death. Although non of us can ever forget the late actor but today after looking at Vin Diesel’s post, we are sure that you would not be able to control your tears as well.

As we all gear up for the release of the ninth instalment of the F&F series, Vin is here to take us down the memory lane and make us all miss the late actor a little more.

Vin Diesel took to Instagram and posted a picture which has both his and Paul Walker’s mashed up face divided into two halves. The moment we saw the picture, our heart broke into a million pieces again. We just cannot imagine Fast and Furious without the late actor, and it looks like so can Vin. Check out the post below:

Vin Diesel captioned the post as, “The next chapter may be the best… but the weight, the reflections of true brotherhood will burden the soul in ways one can’t explain. Here’s to the ones who know loss…. and yet find a smile to meet the blessed day. All love, Always.”

It appears that ahead of the release of Fast and Furious 9 Vin is really missing Paul and we cannot blame him.

The teaser of the latest instalment was recently released, and as expected, it blew everyone’s mind. The teaser may be short, but it reinforces that the film will feature the return of nearly all the major members of the family. The tone here is emotional. It may be said that there have been too many Fast and Furious movies already, but nearly every entry has been a blast to watch. What do you have to say about this post shared by Vin Diesel?

