Raya And The Last Dragon, Disney’s first Southeast Asia-centered animated film, is slated to release in India on the big screen in March. Now the studio shares a glimpse into what it took to bring the movie to life. Scroll down to know more.

Last month, the trailer of the film Raya And The Last Dragon was released. It showed a glimpse of Raya (voiced by Kelly-Marie Tran) as she rallies her warrior crew and con artists on her quest to find the mythical last dragon. Now the studio has released a new video that offers a new look at the upcoming epic fantasy-adventure.

In the video, Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) and Awkwafina (Ocean’s 8), as well as the filmmakers, discuss the inspiration behind the story, characters and martial arts in the movie. They also talked about how it was crafted by the artists, talent and filmmakers who were all working from home at a time when Hollywood faced the lockdown due to the pandemic.

Producer Osnat Shurer in the video said, “We were animating, lighting, having story meetings. All of that was done from everyone’s home with dogs, and cats, and babies.” Then showed various cats and babies lounging in front of screens as the hardworking Disney employees working on the film.

Don Hall, who is one of the directors of Raya And The Last Dragon said, “It could only have happened because everybody is passionate about the films we make and they brought that. I mean the movie is, I think, one of our most beautiful films.” Along with Hall, the film was also directed by Carlos López Estrada, Paul Briggs and John Ripa.

Kelly Marie Tran, who was also seen in the video, said, “It is so exciting to be the first Southeast Asian Disney Princess. It is a big deal. Raya is one of the fiercest characters.” Take a look at the video below:

The official synopsis of the Disney film reads, “Raya and the Last Dragon takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.”

