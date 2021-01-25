Mothers play an essential part in the lives of their kids. Be it in bringing them up with the right values or standing by their side during their most challenging phases – moms are needed. Disney fairytale movie sees a number of its main stars without mothers. This has led to the studio introducing us to several adoptive mothers.

While some of these adoptive mothers set #MomGoals, a few others are the kids’ worst nightmares coming to life. Don’t trust us? Well, scroll down, and you will know why we say this. PS: This is a list of adoptive Disney moms so be sure that it is a mix of animals and humans.

From Perdita to Kala, meet our pick for the best adoptive mothers in Disney films.

Perdita (One Hundred And One Dalmatians)

While most on our list are the adoptive mother of one kid, Perdita, the female dog has 84 adoptive children aka puppies. While on her quest to rescue her litter of 15, she saves over 80 other pups that she and her husband Pongo take care of, and bring up as their own.

Alcmena (Hercules)

Hercules is born as the son of Zeus and Hera. In the 1997 Disney animated film, Hades’ minions kidnap the infant and attempt to take his life. But before he can drink the last of the poison, a farmer (Amphitryon) and his wife (Alcmena) save the baby boy and raise him as their own son. After revealing to Hercules who he really is, the loving, caring and supportive adoptive mother assures him that he will always have a home to return to.

Kala (Tarzan)

Tarzan is the story of a human kid being raised by gorillas. Kala, the mother gorilla, cannot bring herself to abandon the man-cub and she takes him under her wing despite the entire pack being against it. From fighting to protect Tarzan from being killed by the male gorillas to imparting his words of wisdom and courage, she makes him a story individual.

Raksha (Mowgli)

Another Disney adoptive mother who raised a human kid in the jungle is Raksha from Mowgli. The mother wolf brings up Mowgli along with her other cubs and trains him just like the rest. From supporting him and making him independent, she plays a significant role in how he finally takes on Sher Khan and earns himself the other animals’ love.

While we loved the above adoptive mothers of Disney, the ones below indeed gave their daughters – through marriage or kidnap – nightmares. Scroll down and check out the four worst moms Disney princesses have had.

Queen Narissa (Enchanted)

Queen Narissa, who married the king in this Disney fairytale, was an adoptive mother who wished the worse for her stepson and his to-be-wife Giselle. Fearing the stepson would overthrow her she uses black magic to lure Giselle to her death and uses her shapeshifting abilities to turn herself into a fire-breathing dragon and deliver the innocent lead character to death. While she got a fitting end, there is no denying how bad of a mother she was!

Lady Tremaine (Cinderella)

Another stepmother making her way to our list is Disney’s Lady Tremaine from the classic animated film, Cinderella. After remarrying, Tremaine adopts her husband’s young child, who is the same age as her own two daughters. Everything takes a 180 degree turn when the father dies. Not only does she behaves wickedly and treats Ella as a servant, but she also continually crushes the Disney princess’ hopes and dreams. We are happy Cinderella got her ‘happily ever after’.

Queen Grimhilde (Snow White)

We have all grown up hearing Snow White’s story and how her stepmother goes to extreme lengths to ensure that she remains the ‘fairest’ lady in the kingdom. From hiring a hunter to take her to the jungle and carve out her heart to poisoning her with a juicy red apple – none of us want an adoptive mother like her. Thank God Snow White found the dwarfs and later her prince who helped bring some joy and happiness to her life.

Mother Gothel (Tangled)

One of the worst adoptive mothers in Disney movies with doubt is Mother Gothel from Tangled. She is one of the cruellest, most selfish, and inconsiderate mother. She not only kidnaps the infant princess, locks her in a tower and uses her long hair as a ladder but also lies to her and makes her sing a magical song so that she can stay young forever. Just imagine if your mom was even 5% as bad as her!

Which Disney adoptive mother is your favourite do you love and which mom do you hate? Let us know in the comments below.

