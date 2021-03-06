Nicholas Cage, who is one of the prominent actors in Hollywood, got married for the fifth time last month. The actor has been dating 26-year-old Riko for over a year and they managed to maintain their relationship despite living miles apart. Scroll down to know more.

Reportedly, the Oscar-winning actor met Riko Shibata in Shiga, Japan. The two have been together since shortly after the dissolution of Cage’s last marriage, to Erika Koike — which lasted for four days in 2019. The two were even spotted on a date at Tavern on the Green shortly before the COVID-19 hit the world in March.

Now Nicholas Cage has confirmed that he married his girlfriend Riko at the Wynn Casino and Hotel in Las Vegas on February 16 with Reverend Richard E. Walter serving as officiant. Daily Mail has also obtained a marriage certificate that indicated that Riko took her husband’s last name of Cage upon their marriage and is now known as Riko Cage.

A representative of the actor has revealed to E! News “They exchanged traditional Catholic and Shinto vows with poetry from Walt Whitman and Haiku sprinkled in.” The representative also said to the publication that the two tied the knot in Sin City’s Wynn hotel on a date chosen to honour his late father’s birthday. The Ghost Rider star wore a Tom Ford tux, while his bride wore a handmade Japanese bridal kimono.

Nicholas Cage had previously talked about his love story on his brother Marc Coppola’s radio show. He said, “She left New York and went back to Kyoto, Japan, and I went back to Nevada and I haven’t seen her for six months. We’re really happy together and we’re really excited to spend that time together so I finally just said, ‘Look, I wanna marry you,’ and we got engaged on FaceTime.”

The actor had popped the question with a black diamond ring and mailed it to Japan. He said, “Her favourite colour is black so she wanted the black gold and the black diamond. I customized and personalized it and I actually sent it to her FedEx.”

